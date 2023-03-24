Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 519 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 150,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BOND stock opened at $93.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.50 and a 200 day moving average of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $102.00.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

