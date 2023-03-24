Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 6,199 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 195.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000.

JPME stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.38 and its 200-day moving average is $84.93. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $76.31 and a 1 year high of $95.63.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

