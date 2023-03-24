Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 7,430 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 149.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,703,000 after buying an additional 856,126 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 209.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after purchasing an additional 535,715 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth $33,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 1,225.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after purchasing an additional 351,439 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $82.15 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.42 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day moving average is $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.28.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

