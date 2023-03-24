Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 9,377 Shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VAMO. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 893.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $255,000.

Shares of VAMO opened at $24.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.04. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.07.

The Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-, mid and small-cap US stocks selected by long-term value factors and midterm momentum factors. The managers have discretion to hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

