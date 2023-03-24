Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $425.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.