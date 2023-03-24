Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cambria Trinity ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cambria Trinity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

TRTY opened at $24.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23.

About Cambria Trinity ETF

The Cambria Trinity ETF (TRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds with exposure to a variety of asset classes, including equity, fixed income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation.

