Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cambria Trinity ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Cambria Trinity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
TRTY opened at $24.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23.
About Cambria Trinity ETF
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cambria Trinity ETF (TRTY)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Trinity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Trinity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.