Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 51.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $83.51 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $81.53 and a one year high of $135.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

