Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Omnicom Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 852,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,505,000 after acquiring an additional 110,210 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 42,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $88.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.95.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

