Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOND opened at $93.09 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

