Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,786,361,000 after purchasing an additional 126,277 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,289,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,563,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,526,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $314.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

