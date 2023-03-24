Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $186.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.06. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

