Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $388.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $395.01 and its 200 day moving average is $365.40. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,815 shares of company stock worth $4,543,688 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

