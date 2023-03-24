Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593,451 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,550 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,830 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,811,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,016 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $38.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $46.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

