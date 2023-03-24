Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 160 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYH. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $280.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $958.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $248.94 and a 12-month high of $317.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.65 and its 200 day moving average is $282.01.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

