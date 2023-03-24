Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 170 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $182.91 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $196.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

