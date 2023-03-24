Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 296 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $51.45.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.