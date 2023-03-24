Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 315 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $185.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.23 and its 200 day moving average is $185.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $229.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

