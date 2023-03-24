Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 32 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.8 %

DE stock opened at $391.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.75. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

