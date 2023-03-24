Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 378 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 58,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.01.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.