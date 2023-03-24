Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 416 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 67.1% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $48.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $54.62.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.