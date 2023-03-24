Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 5,443 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,258,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,701 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $118.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.42. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $122.50.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
