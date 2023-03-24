Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 6,441 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $49.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

