Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 6,902 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Bank of The West bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000.

PZA stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $25.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

