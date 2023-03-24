Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 20.2% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,314,000 after buying an additional 176,385 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 582.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 85,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 72,888 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the second quarter worth about $219,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 141.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the first quarter worth about $103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBX opened at $27.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.39. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

The ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (TBX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury (7-10 Y) index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index that tracks the daily performance of US Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between 7 and 10 years. TBX was launched on Apr 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

