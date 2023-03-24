e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $90.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as high as $76.18 and last traded at $75.61, with a volume of 282361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.11.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $5,051,376.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $20,796,281.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,046,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,195 shares of company stock worth $20,604,238. Insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 2.8 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after acquiring an additional 55,263 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,088,000 after acquiring an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 25.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,472,000 after acquiring an additional 242,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average is $54.54. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 88.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

