Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Eastman Kodak Stock Up 1.1 %

KODK stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.78 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 3.75. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Kodak

In other Eastman Kodak news, Director Philippe D. Katz purchased 10,000 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 124.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

