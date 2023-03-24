Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODKGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

KODK stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.78 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 3.75. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Eastman Kodak news, Director Philippe D. Katz purchased 10,000 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 124.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

