Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Eastman Kodak Stock Up 1.1 %
KODK stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.78 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 3.75. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Kodak
In other Eastman Kodak news, Director Philippe D. Katz purchased 10,000 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Company Profile
Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.
