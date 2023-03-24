Eastside Distilling (EAST) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 31st. Analysts expect Eastside Distilling to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastside Distilling Price Performance

NASDAQ EAST opened at $0.25 on Friday. Eastside Distilling has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29.

Institutional Trading of Eastside Distilling

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastside Distilling stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Eastside Distilling worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

