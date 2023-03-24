Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Position Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Edison International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.47. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

