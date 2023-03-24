eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.58. eHealth has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $13.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in eHealth by 5,760.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 50.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 1,573.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business segments. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

