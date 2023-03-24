eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.
EHTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.58. eHealth has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $13.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business segments. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
