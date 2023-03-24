Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.54.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $116.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.35 and its 200-day moving average is $121.77. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,881 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.