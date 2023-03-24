Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $11.75 to $17.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 1,296,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,536,237 shares.The stock last traded at $15.24 and had previously closed at $15.30.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ERJ. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Embraer from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Embraer in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Embraer by 241.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Embraer during the first quarter worth $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Embraer by 461.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Embraer by 23.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Stock Performance

Embraer Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

Featured Articles

