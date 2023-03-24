Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 0.1 %

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.