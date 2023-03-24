ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded at StockNews.com

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on E. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ENI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of E stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ENI has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ENI by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ENI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ENI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in ENI by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $388,804,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in ENI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

