ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded at StockNews.com

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on E. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ENI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.
Shares of E stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ENI has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42.
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
