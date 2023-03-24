Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $275.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENPH. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. OTR Global lowered shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Northland Securities raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.08.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $204.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.86. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,041,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 349.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 31,644 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 25,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 15,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

