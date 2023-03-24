Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 129.92%. The business had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

