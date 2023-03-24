Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NMG)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley analyst M. Key anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

NYSE:NMG opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMG. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the first quarter worth $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the first quarter valued at $115,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 20.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 2.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 86,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

