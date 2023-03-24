ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Stake Lowered by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $46.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.92. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.