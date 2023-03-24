ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Stock Price Down 1.9%

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.56. 21,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 958,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $59.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 152,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,564 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF by 210.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 34,363 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

About ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF

The ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime U.S. Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the cannabis industry. MJUS was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

