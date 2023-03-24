Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Euronav in a report released on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Euronav’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($26.02) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jonestrading raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.24.

EURN stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.23. Euronav has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.36. Euronav had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $322.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.95 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,717,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 168,378 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 107,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.98%.

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

