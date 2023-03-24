Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 122,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.55.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

