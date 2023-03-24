EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Sells $515,562.70 in Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EVERTEC Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.98. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $42.37.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.51 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVTC. TheStreet raised shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVERTEC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 269.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 897.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVERTEC

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.