Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,847 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,452 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $3,580,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 45.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 287,084 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,900,000 after buying an additional 90,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $92.65 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $203.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.02.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

