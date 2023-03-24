Express (NYSE:EXPR) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Express from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Express Price Performance

Express stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Express

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Express

In other Express news, Director Yehuda Shmidman bought 5,434,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $25,000,001.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,434,783 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,001.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,462,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 746,296 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Express during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Express by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

