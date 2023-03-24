Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The company has a market cap of $420.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

