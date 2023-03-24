Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The company has a market capitalization of $420.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.68.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

