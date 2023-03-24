Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $103.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

