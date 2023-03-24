Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 31st. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of FATH stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Ryan Martin sold 66,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $94,756.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,691,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,223.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,124 shares of company stock worth $113,789. 63.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Fathom Digital Manufacturing
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.