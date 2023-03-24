Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 31st. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of FATH stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In related news, CEO Ryan Martin sold 66,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $94,756.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,691,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,223.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,124 shares of company stock worth $113,789. 63.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

