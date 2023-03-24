Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) versus Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Critical Analysis

Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE – Get Rating) and Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fc Global Realty and Guided Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Guided Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42% Guided Therapeutics -4,276.71% N/A -130.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Guided Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A Guided Therapeutics $80,000.00 145.22 -$2.07 million N/A N/A

Fc Global Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guided Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fc Global Realty beats Guided Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fc Global Realty

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in developing medical devices. It also focuses on the selling and marketing of its LuViva advanced cervical scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The company was founded by Shabbir Bakir Bambot and Mark L. Faupel on October 27, 1992 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

