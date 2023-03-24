Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
NYSE:FRT opened at $91.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.54. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $128.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 92.51%.
In other news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $728,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,514,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,107,000 after buying an additional 1,167,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,143,000 after buying an additional 1,136,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,864,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,499,000 after buying an additional 599,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.
