Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,794. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

